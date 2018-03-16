The Golden Knights assigned Hyka to AHL Chicago on Thursday.

Hyka's demotion indicated Reilly Smith (undisclosed) will likely be available for Friday's matchup with Minnesota. The 24-year-old winger, who's notched one goal and three points in 10 contests with the big club this campaign, will return to the minors for the foreseeable future, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him back with the Golden Knights for their upcoming playoff run.