Hyka was returned to AHL Chicago on Saturday, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Hyka's demotion is believed to be the result of James Neal (illness) and the newly-acquired Ryan Reaves drawing into the lineup for the Golden Knights on Saturday. Hyka took advantage of his first taste of the NHL by scoring his first goal at the top level Friday versus the Canucks. It's unlikely this is the last we'll hear from the 24-year-old, who owns 34 points in 35 games with AHL Chicago this season.