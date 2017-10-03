Play

Hyka was assigned to AHL Chicago on Tuesday.

Despite a decently strong showing during the preseason, Hyka was not able to make the Opening Night roster and will begin his NHL quest in the minors. That said, there is sure to be a lot of variables with the new expansion team in its inaugural season, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see the 24-year-old receive a recall sooner rather than later.

