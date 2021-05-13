Jurco was assigned to AHL Henderson on Thursday.
Jurco will head to Henderson to get a few AHL games in, but he'll likely be recalled by Vegas ahead of the Golden Knights' first-round playoff series. He's picked up one helper through eight top-level appearances this season.
