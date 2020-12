Jurco (hip) is expected to be healthy for the start of training camp Jan. 3, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Jurco underwent hip surgery back in March and appears to be back to full fitness after signing with the Golden Knights during the offseason. The 27-year-old winger will likely find himself watching from the press box for opening night and could struggle to find a place in the lineup. Without a clear path to minutes, Jurco won't offer much in terms of fantasy value this year.