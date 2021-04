Jurco recorded an assist in Monday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Jurco drew into the lineup with Keegan Kolesar (hip) and Ryan Reaves (undisclosed) both unavailable. The 28-year-old Jurco set up Nicolas Roy's second-period tally. It's unclear how long Jurco will stay in the lineup, but it'll likely be until Mattias Janmark is ready to join the Golden Knights' lineup after he was acquired from the Blackhawks at the trade deadline.