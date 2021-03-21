Jurco was reassigned to AHL Henderson on Saturday, per CapFriendly.
Jurco made one appearance for the Golden Knights. With their forward group at full health, Jurco is likely to see most of his playing time in the minors.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Jurco: Drops to taxi squad•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Jurco: Set for Vegas debut•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Jurco: Rises to taxi squad•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Jurco: Shifts to minors•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Jurco: Placed on waivers•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Jurco: Deemed fit ahead of training camp•