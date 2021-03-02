Jurco was recalled from AHL Henderson to the taxi squad Tuesday.
The Golden Knights are sending goalie Logan Thompson back to the minors in a corresponding move. Jurco will practice and travel with the team while on the taxi squad. The 28-year-old has recorded two points over seven AHL games this year.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Jurco: Shifts to minors•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Jurco: Placed on waivers•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Jurco: Deemed fit ahead of training camp•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Jurco: Secures one-year deal•
-
Oilers' Tomas Jurco: Undergoes hip surgery•
-
Oilers' Tomas Jurco: Cut loose by Edmonton•