Jurco (hip) signed a one-year, $700,000 pact with Vegas on Saturday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Juro was limited to a mere 12 games last season with Edmonton in which he recorded two helpers, seven shots and four PIM. The 27-year-old winger was significantly more effective in the minors where he garnered seven points in eight contests with AHL Bakersfield. With his new deal being one-way in nature, Jurco should be on the 23-man roster for Opening Night.