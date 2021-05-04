Jurco was demoted to the taxi squad Monday, CapFriendly reports.
Jurco had been in the lineup for the previous seven games, averaging 9:06 of ice time and recording one assist. He may be recalled before Wednesday's tilt with the Wild.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Jurco: Recalled by Vegas•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Jurco: Returns to minor-league affiliate•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Jurco: Garners helper•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Jurco: Promoted from minors•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Jurco: Off to minors•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Jurco: Drops to taxi squad•