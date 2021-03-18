Jurco was promoted to the active roster Wednesday, per CapFriendly.
Jurco has been in the Golden Knights' organization all season, but he hasn't gotten into a game until Wednesday. The winger will play on the third line alongside Nicolas Roy and Keegan Kolesar.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Jurco: Rises to taxi squad•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Jurco: Shifts to minors•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Jurco: Placed on waivers•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Jurco: Deemed fit ahead of training camp•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Jurco: Secures one-year deal•
-
Oilers' Tomas Jurco: Undergoes hip surgery•