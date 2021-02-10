The Golden Knights reassigned Jurco to AHL Henderson on Wednesday.
Jurco failed to make the roster out of training camp in January, and he'd been residing on the taxi squad ever since. The veteran is coming off hip surgery he underwent in the offseason, so the team could be trying to ease him back into action.
