Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Back in action Tuesday
Nosek (upper body) will return to the lineup against the Blackhawks on Tuesday.
Nosek suits back up following a 12-game stint on injured reserve. The was bogged down in a 21-game goal drought prior to getting hurt, during which he managed a mere two helpers, 31 shots and 10 hits. Even when you account for his ancillary stats, the Czech doesn't offer much in terms of fantasy value. Brendan Leipsic will be bumped from the lineup to make space for the 25-year-old.
More News
