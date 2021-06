Nosek (undisclosed) will be in Friday's Game 3 lineup against Montreal, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Nosek has missed the last 13 games and hasn't been available since Game 2 of the first round against the Wild. The 28-year-old scored 18 points with 51 hits in 38 games during the regular season. He'll skate in a bottom-six role Friday.