Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Back in lineup
Nosek (undisclosed) is set to join the lineup for Monday's contest in Calgary, Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Nosek will bump Oscar Lindberg back to the press box. On the season, the Czech forward has just two points and a hideous minus-14 rating. This shouldn't have much impact in most fantasy leagues.
