Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Benched late Saturday
Nosek was benched for the third period of Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Blue Jackets, Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Nosek and Valentin Zykov both rode the pine for the final 20 minutes of the contest, but Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant said, "I think we played a real good third period," despite how Cam Atkinson scored two unanswered goals to win the game for the visitors. Otherwise known for his strong two-way play in a bottom-six role, Nosek has gone nine straight games without a point, and that won't help him avoid being a healthy scratch on occasion.
