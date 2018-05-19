Nosek posted one goal in Friday's 3-2 win over the Jets.

Nosek last scored Feb. 23 against the Canucks, but his goal couldn't have been more timely Friday, as it came just 43 seconds after Patrik Laine tied the game. The Czech winger has averaged 12:30 of ice time per game this postseason, but he certainly made his 8:03 worth of time count Friday.