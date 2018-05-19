Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Breaks 30-game goalless streak
Nosek posted one goal in Friday's 3-2 win over the Jets.
Nosek last scored Feb. 23 against the Canucks, but his goal couldn't have been more timely Friday, as it came just 43 seconds after Patrik Laine tied the game. The Czech winger has averaged 12:30 of ice time per game this postseason, but he certainly made his 8:03 worth of time count Friday.
