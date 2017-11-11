Nosek picked up a helper in Friday's 5-2 win over Winnipeg.

Nosek had been held without a point in his previous seven games and now has two goals and four points through 16 games. The 25-year-old winger remains in a fourth-line role with very little playing time (10:25 per came), so he can be ignored in almost all fantasy formats.

