Nosek scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 4-1 win over the Kings.
Nosek tallied at 16:28 of the second period, and his goal stood as the game-winner. The 28-year-old has recorded 10 points, 36 shots on net and 33 hits through 25 contests this season. Nosek has provided a bit of depth scoring for the Golden Knights, although it's probably not enough to move the needle in fantasy.
