Nosek left Thursday's Game 2 win against the Blackhawks after he was deemed unfit to play, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear how Nosek suffered the issue, but he was held to just 9:23 of ice time after scoring a goal in the first period. Coach Peter DeBoer failed to provide an update on Nosek's status following the game, so expect an official update from the team ahead of Saturday's Game 3 at the least.