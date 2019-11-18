Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Caught in funk
Nosek hasn't recorded a point in 14 straight games.
Despite Nosek's fourth-line assignment, more offense is expected from him, especially on nights like Sunday when the Golden Knights put up six goals against the Flames. A respectable points-per-60-minutes value of 1.1 suggests that Nosek should start seeing positive regression to the mean from an offensive production standpoint.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Stays hot with goal•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Erupts for three points•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Staying put with Vegas•
-
Tomas Nosek: Nearing extension with Knights•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Handed qualifying offer•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Pots shorthanded goal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.