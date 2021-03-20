Nosek notched an assist, three shots on goal and three hits in Friday's 4-2 win over the Kings.
Nosek has three assists in his last two games. The 28-year-old forward isn't known for his offense, as he's at only six points in 20 appearances this year. He's added 26 shots, 30 hits and a minus-1 rating from his fourth-line role.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Delivers pair of assists•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Rare scoring outburst Friday•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Ready to go•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Not playing Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Deemed game-time call•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Starts skating again•