Nosek notched an assist, three shots on goal and three hits in Friday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Nosek has three assists in his last two games. The 28-year-old forward isn't known for his offense, as he's at only six points in 20 appearances this year. He's added 26 shots, 30 hits and a minus-1 rating from his fourth-line role.

