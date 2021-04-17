Nosek (undisclosed) was a game-time decision for Friday's game against Anaheim and isn't expected to be out long-term, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Nosek missed Friday's game but it sounds like he could be available as soon as Sunday for the rematch with the Ducks. He has 17 points this season, including 16 over the last 19 games.
