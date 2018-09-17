Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Crafts three helpers in preaseason rout
Nosek produced three assists -- including a power-play helper -- Sunday, en route to a 7-2 win over the Coyotes to open the preseason.
Nosek was phenomenal in the 2018 postseason, as he compiled four goals and six points to complement a plus-5 rating over 17 games. The Czech skater averaged only averaged 11:34 of ice time in the deep playoff run, too, which makes his numbers all the more impressive. A strong two-way presence, Nosek is a legitimate sleeper heading into the 2018-19 campaign.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Stays put in desert•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Looking to top qualifying offer•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Handed qualifying offer•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Decent production despite limited role•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Turns up offensive heat over last five games•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Lights lamp twice to stun Capitals in Game 1•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...