Nosek produced three assists -- including a power-play helper -- Sunday, en route to a 7-2 win over the Coyotes to open the preseason.

Nosek was phenomenal in the 2018 postseason, as he compiled four goals and six points to complement a plus-5 rating over 17 games. The Czech skater averaged only averaged 11:34 of ice time in the deep playoff run, too, which makes his numbers all the more impressive. A strong two-way presence, Nosek is a legitimate sleeper heading into the 2018-19 campaign.