In his first full NHL season, Nosek totaled seven goals and 15 points across 67 games.

Prior to the 2017-18 season, Nosek had just one goal in 17 career NHL contests. His production this season was solid given his bottom-six role, averaging just over 11 minutes of ice time per game. Nosek should draw some interest from around the league as a restricted free agent this offseason.

