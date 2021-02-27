Nosek (not injury related) is a game-time decision for Saturday's game versus the Ducks, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Nosek skated all week after clearing the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, so he should be 100 percent if he's given the green light at game time. The 28-year-old rarely rises past the fourth line, as he's averaged 12:20 of ice time through the first 12 games.