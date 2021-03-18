Nosek recorded two assists in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Sharks.

Nosek set up Ryan Reaves at even strength and Alec Martinez on the power play to help the Golden Knights gain the lead in the third period. That assist with the man advantage was Nosek's first career power-play point in his sixth season. The 28-year-old center has five points, 23 shots on net and 27 hits through 19 contests. He's locked in as the fourth-line center in Vegas -- offense is a rarity for Nosek.