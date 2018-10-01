Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Delivers two shorthanded goals
Nosek scored two shorthanded goals in the preseason finale Sunday, helping Vegas to a 5-2 home win over San Jose.
The Golden Knights shined on special teams, as they totaled three shorties and even had a power-play goal complementing Nick Holden's 5-on-5 tally from the first period. Nosek is a quality line defender who tends to come through in the clutch, so keep an eye on him as a sleeper option at the tail end of fantasy drafts.
