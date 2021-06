Nosek (undisclosed) posted an assist, three hits, two shots on goal and two PIM in 15:24 of ice time in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canadiens in Game 3.

Nosek returned to a bottom-six role after a 13-game absence. He was able to post the secondary helper on Alex Pietrangelo's third-period goal for his first point in the playoffs. Nosek is unlikely to see anything more than a third-line assignment, so he carries limited appeal in DFS.