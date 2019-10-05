Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Erupts for three points
Nosek scored twice, once while shorthanded, and added a helper in Friday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.
Nosek assisted on the opening goal of the game by William Carrier, and then scored the Golden Knights' fourth and fifth tallies. He went plus-3 in the contest. Nosek is playing for his job currently, as he could be the odd man out when Cody Eakin (undisclosed) returns. Nosek could also be shifted to the wing, but he's probably bought himself more time in the lineup after Friday's monster performance.
