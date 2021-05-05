Nosek will likely miss some playoff games with the undisclosed injury that's held him out of the lineup since April 24, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Nosek has yet to return to practice, a step he'll need to take before rejoining Vegas' lineup, so check back for an update on his status once that occurs. He's picked up 18 points through 38 games this campaign.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Facing extended absence•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Hurt in Saturday's win•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Manages assist in return•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Suiting up Sunday•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Could return soon•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Out Friday•