According to coach Pete DeBoer, Nosek (undisclosed) is "longer than day-to-day," but the 28-year-old forward should still be ready to return prior to the playoffs, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Nosek can be considered out indefinitely until the Golden Knights release another update on his status. He's picked up eight goals and 18 points through 38 games this season.
