Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Finding consistent playing time
Nosek notched three shots on goal and had two hits in 11:05 of ice time during a 5-2 victory over Florida on Sunday.
Despite not recording a point in his last 10 games, Nosek has found consistent ice time on Vegas' bottom six, playing in 30 of its 32 games averaging 10:39 of ice time in the matches. This is a clear step up for the 25-year-old who only played in 17 total games for Detroit over the last two seasons, and he seems to have found a niche in the desert. His six points (three goals, three assists) are already a career high, but he'll need a couple hot streaks if he wants to really push the 20-point plateau.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Breaks scoring drought with assist•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Multi-point effort help secures victory•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Selected by Vegas in expansion draft•
-
Red Wings' Tomas Nosek: Leader among Wings to move to Vegas•
-
Red Wings' Tomas Nosek: Leads minor-league club to victory Friday•
-
Red Wings' Tomas Nosek: Frontrunner for NHL job•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...