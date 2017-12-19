Nosek notched three shots on goal and had two hits in 11:05 of ice time during a 5-2 victory over Florida on Sunday.

Despite not recording a point in his last 10 games, Nosek has found consistent ice time on Vegas' bottom six, playing in 30 of its 32 games averaging 10:39 of ice time in the matches. This is a clear step up for the 25-year-old who only played in 17 total games for Detroit over the last two seasons, and he seems to have found a niche in the desert. His six points (three goals, three assists) are already a career high, but he'll need a couple hot streaks if he wants to really push the 20-point plateau.