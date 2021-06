Nosek (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Friday's Game 3 versus Montreal, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Nosek hasn't played since May 18 against the Wild due to an undisclosed injury, but if he's able to make it through warmups unscathed, he could finally make his return to the lineup Friday. Check back for confirmation on Nosek's status against the Canadiens prior to puck drop.