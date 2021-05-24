Nosek (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Monday's matchup with Minnesota, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Nosek was sidelined for the club's last two contests due to his undisclosed issue and appears set to miss another even though he was officially classified as a game-time call. Nosek is currently stuck in a five-game pointless streak dating back to April 18 versus Anaheim.
