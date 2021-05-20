Nosek (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's Game 3 versus the Wild, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports.
Nosek exited Tuesday's Game 2 with an undisclosed injury after logging just 1:12 of ice time. Confirmation on his availability for Thursday's contest should surface once the Golden Knights take the ice for pregame warmups.
