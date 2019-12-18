Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Gets back in goal column
Nosek potted a goal in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Wild.
Nosek's converted on a pass from William Carrier to get the Golden Knights' third goal of the game. It ended up being the game-winner, which is the second decisive tally in the 27-year-old's career. Nosek is at seven points, 47 shots on goal and 38 hits in 34 appearances this year.
