Nosek potted a goal in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Wild.

Nosek's converted on a pass from William Carrier to get the Golden Knights' third goal of the game. It ended up being the game-winner, which is the second decisive tally in the 27-year-old's career. Nosek is at seven points, 47 shots on goal and 38 hits in 34 appearances this year.

