Nosek (undisclosed) is in the lineup Sunday against Minnesota in Game 1, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal
Nosek missed the final nine games of the season due to his injury, but he's good to go for the playoffs. He's taking rushes on the top line with Chandler Stephenson and Mark Stone
