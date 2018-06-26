Nosek received a qualifying offer by the Golden Knights on Monday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Nosek was a bottom-six fixture with the expansion club, but he managed seven goals and 15 points in 67 games while averaging 11:06. The 25-year-old didn't shy away from the hype of their improbable playoff run either, as he lit the lamp three times -- including the game-winning goal in Game 1 -- through five Stanley Cup Final contests. Depending on who Vegas can retain this offseason, Nosek may have a chance to move up the depth chart.