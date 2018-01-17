Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Heading home for evaluation
Nosek will return to Vegas on Wednesday to be evaluated by team doctors, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
The news all but rules Nosek out for the remainder of the team's road trip. Depending on the severity of his injury, the Golden Knights' next home game is Jan. 23 versus Columbus. Brendan Leipsic figures to have the inside track for a spot in the lineup, although the club could opt to promote a player from AHL Chicago -- with Teemu Pulkkinen and Tomas Hyka likely topping the potential recall list.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Finding consistent playing time•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Breaks scoring drought with assist•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Multi-point effort help secures victory•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Selected by Vegas in expansion draft•
-
Red Wings' Tomas Nosek: Leader among Wings to move to Vegas•
-
Red Wings' Tomas Nosek: Leads minor-league club to victory Friday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...