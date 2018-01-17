Nosek will return to Vegas on Wednesday to be evaluated by team doctors, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

The news all but rules Nosek out for the remainder of the team's road trip. Depending on the severity of his injury, the Golden Knights' next home game is Jan. 23 versus Columbus. Brendan Leipsic figures to have the inside track for a spot in the lineup, although the club could opt to promote a player from AHL Chicago -- with Teemu Pulkkinen and Tomas Hyka likely topping the potential recall list.