Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Healthy scratch Thursday
Nosek (illness) was among the healthy scratches on the ice at morning skate Thursday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Nosek skipped practice Wednesday due to illness, but it appears that issue is behind him ahead of Thursday's contest. Still, he'll watch the contest from the press box as he awaits his next opportunity to draw in.
