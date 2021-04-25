Nosek (undisclosed) was injured in the first period of Saturday's game versus the Ducks, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Nosek saw just 1:39 of ice time before suffering the injury. The 28-year-old had been on a tear recently with 15 points in his last 19 games. The severity of his injury is unknown, and head coach Pete DeBoer didn't have an update on his status after the game. Nosek will try to be ready for Wednesday's clash with the Avalanche.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Manages assist in return•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Suiting up Sunday•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Could return soon•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Out Friday•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Pops off with three points•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Surge continues with goal•