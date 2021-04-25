Nosek (undisclosed) was injured in the first period of Saturday's game versus the Ducks, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Nosek saw just 1:39 of ice time before suffering the injury. The 28-year-old had been on a tear recently with 15 points in his last 19 games. The severity of his injury is unknown, and head coach Pete DeBoer didn't have an update on his status after the game. Nosek will try to be ready for Wednesday's clash with the Avalanche.