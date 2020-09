Nosek scored a goal and distributed six hits in Tuesday's 3-0 win over Dallas in Game 2.

Nosek rounded out the scoring late in the second period when he finished off a beautiful 3-on-1 rush with Chandler Stephenson and Nicolas Roy. Nosek received just 11:23 of ice time, but managed to make a difference not only with his goal and his physical presence, but also with a 7-for-11 (63.6 percent) effort in the faceoff circle. The 28-year-old has two goals and an assist in seven playoff games.