Nosek (undisclosed) did not take part in Friday's game-day skate and is considered a game-time decision for Game 3 against Colorado, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Nosek has missed the club's last seven contests due to his undisclosed injury. Considering the Czech winger didn't travel with the team for Games 1 and 2, and still hasn't gotten onto the ice, fantasy players probably shouldn't be expecting him to play Friday, though he hasn't been officially ruled out.