Nosek (undisclosed) exited Tuesday's Game 2 versus the Wild in the first period, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Nosek was on the receiving end of an open-ice hit that appeared to shake him up. He did not return to the contest, and head coach Pete DeBoer did not provide an update on the forward's status after the game. It's unclear if Nosek will make the trip to Minnesota ahead of Thursday's Game 3 -- more information should surface at Wednesday's practice.