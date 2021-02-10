Nosek (undisclosed) left Tuesday's game versus the Ducks in the second period, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear why Nosek couldn't continue in the contest. He played 9:05 over 13 shifts. The 28-year-old forward has just one goal in 10 appearances in a fourth-line role. An update on his status should surface prior to Thursday's game versus the Ducks.