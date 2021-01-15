Nosek scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

Nosek's tally just 2:13 into the game gave Vegas a 2-0 lead at the time. The fourth-line center contributed 15 points in 67 outings last year, adding 91 hits and 93 shots on net. Nosek shouldn't be counted on for consistency on the scoresheet -- the 28-year-old's role on the team is too small to make much of a fantasy impact.