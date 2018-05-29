Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Lights lamp twice to stun Capitals in Game 1
Nosek potted the final two goals -- including an empty-netter -- for the Golden Knights on Monday as they took Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals versus the Capitals.
What an amazing time for Nosek to come up in the clutch. Nosek is a fourth-line winger who's known to be a solid line defender, but let his heroics in this one serve as a reminder that he's certainly no slouch in the attacking zone. The rookie -- he only appeared in 17 regular-season games with Detroit before coming over in the expansion draft -- is riding a three-game point streak dating back to Game 4 of the conference finals versus the Jets.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Breaks 30-game goalless streak•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Back in action Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Activated from IR•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Moves to IR•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Heading home for evaluation•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Finding consistent playing time•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...