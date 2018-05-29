Nosek potted the final two goals -- including an empty-netter -- for the Golden Knights on Monday as they took Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals versus the Capitals.

What an amazing time for Nosek to come up in the clutch. Nosek is a fourth-line winger who's known to be a solid line defender, but let his heroics in this one serve as a reminder that he's certainly no slouch in the attacking zone. The rookie -- he only appeared in 17 regular-season games with Detroit before coming over in the expansion draft -- is riding a three-game point streak dating back to Game 4 of the conference finals versus the Jets.