Nosek filed for salary arbitration ahead of Thursday's deadline, per NHLPA.com.

Nosek was terrific for the Golden Knights in the final two rounds of the 2018 Stanley Cup playoffs, as he registered four goals and an assist over the final nine games against the Jets and Capitals, respectively. Those numbers look even better when you consider the Czech achieved that rate of production despite only averaging 10:35 of ice time as a bottom-six contributor. Arbitration hearings reportedly will take place in Toronto between July 20 and Aug. 4, but it's possible that Nosek's camp will settle on a new deal ahead of time.