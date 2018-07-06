Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Looking to top qualifying offer
Nosek filed for salary arbitration ahead of Thursday's deadline, per NHLPA.com.
Nosek was terrific for the Golden Knights in the final two rounds of the 2018 Stanley Cup playoffs, as he registered four goals and an assist over the final nine games against the Jets and Capitals, respectively. Those numbers look even better when you consider the Czech achieved that rate of production despite only averaging 10:35 of ice time as a bottom-six contributor. Arbitration hearings reportedly will take place in Toronto between July 20 and Aug. 4, but it's possible that Nosek's camp will settle on a new deal ahead of time.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Handed qualifying offer•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Decent production despite limited role•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Turns up offensive heat over last five games•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Lights lamp twice to stun Capitals in Game 1•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Breaks 30-game goalless streak•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Back in action Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...