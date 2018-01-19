Nosek's injury concerns his upper body, and he's been designated for injured reserve, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Pried away from the Red Wings during the expansion draft, Nosek has produced three goals and five assists through 41 games. Those numbers might not seem impressive in the stats-driven world of fantasy hockey, but consider that he's a rookie only averaging 10:48 of ice time for the nascent club. Unfortunately, Nosek moving to injured reserve will render him ineligible to play for at least the next three games.