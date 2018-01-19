Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Moves to IR
Nosek's injury concerns his upper body, and he's been designated for injured reserve, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Pried away from the Red Wings during the expansion draft, Nosek has produced three goals and five assists through 41 games. Those numbers might not seem impressive in the stats-driven world of fantasy hockey, but consider that he's a rookie only averaging 10:48 of ice time for the nascent club. Unfortunately, Nosek moving to injured reserve will render him ineligible to play for at least the next three games.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Heading home for evaluation•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Finding consistent playing time•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Breaks scoring drought with assist•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Multi-point effort help secures victory•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Selected by Vegas in expansion draft•
-
Red Wings' Tomas Nosek: Leader among Wings to move to Vegas•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...